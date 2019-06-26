GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Glendale City Council approved water and sewer rate hikes on Tuesday night which will take effect in 2020.
There will be a 6.5% increase in water rates and a 5.5% increase in sewer rates beginning on Jan. 1, 2020. The City of Glendale said another increase of the same amount will take effect Jan. 1, 2021.
According to the City, for the average user, the monthly increase will be approximately $3.30 per month. They say prior to 2018, the City did not increase water or sewer rates for 8 years.
The rate increase will help pay for "essential services to ensure a high-quality, reliable water source now and for decades to come."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.