GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Crews released a new video on Monday of an apartment fire in Glendale that left nine people needing a place to stay during the weekend. The video shows flames shooting 20 to 30 feet into the air at an apartment near 47th and Northern avenues on Saturday night. It appears the video is from a body camera of an officer. The officer got closer to the fire and the flames were swallowing up the upstairs and downtown stairs apartments. They then spread to other apartments. Crews from Glendale Fire, Phoenix Fire and Peoria Fire-Medical departments worked together to handle the fire.
One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation but should be OK. No one else was hurt. Because of the fire and smoke damage, eight apartments were damaged, displacing the nine people. An investigation is underway into what sparked the flames.