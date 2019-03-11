GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find an 11-year-old boy, who has been missing since last night.
According to the Glendale Police Department, the last time anybody saw Nickolas J. Herrera, he was with some friends at Maryland Lakes Park at 47th and Maryland avenues. That was Sunday between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
“He is believed to still be with friends, however their identities and home addresses are unknown,” Glendale Police Sgt. John Roth said in an email alert.
Roth said officers have been looking for Nickolas all day.
Nickolas is Hispanic, about 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike sweater, tan pants, and black and red Nike shoes.
If you have seen Nickolas or know where he might be, please call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000. (Click the number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
**Missing Juvenile*** @GlendaleAZPD need help locating 11yo Nickolas Herrera. He was last seen w/ friends Sun night between 7-9PM at 47Av Maryland Av at park. 5', 100lbs bro/bro LSW blk Nike sweater, tan pants and blk/red Nike shoes. Please call 623-930-3000 with any info pic.twitter.com/49c8B6KIau— Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) March 12, 2019
