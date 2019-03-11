GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) – The 11-year-old Glendale boy who was missing for roughly 24 hours has been found safe and is home, police said.
The Glendale Police Department had asked the public Monday evening to be on the lookout for Nickolas J. Herrera.
They said the last time anybody saw him he was with some friends at Maryland Lakes Park at 47th and Maryland avenues. That was Sunday between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
“He is believed to still be with friends, however their identities and home addresses are unknown,” Glendale Police Sgt. John Roth said in an email alert.
Roth said officers had been looking for Nickolas all day.
Police did not say where Nickolas was found or where he had been since Sunday night.
They only said that he is home safe.
***Located*** Nickolas has been located and is home safe. Thank you for everyone’s help in spreading the message— Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) March 12, 2019
**Missing Juvenile*** @GlendaleAZPD need help locating 11yo Nickolas Herrera. He was last seen w/ friends Sun night between 7-9PM at 47Av Maryland Av at park. 5', 100lbs bro/bro LSW blk Nike sweater, tan pants and blk/red Nike shoes. Please call 623-930-3000 with any info pic.twitter.com/49c8B6KIau— Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) March 12, 2019
