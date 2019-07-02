GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Glendale 15-year-old is being charged as an adult in connection with a murder and a string armed of robberies, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office confirmed Tuesday.
According to court documents, it was a cell phone belonging to one of the victims that led police to Gilbert Lucero. Investigators believe he and two young men -- Nathan Xavier Gamez and Emarquis Marquel Beasley, both 18 – are responsible for a violent crime spree on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Police arrested the three Monday, identifying Gamez and Beasley the same day. Because of his age, Lucero was not identified until the decision was made to charge him as an adult on nearly a dozen felony counts, including one first-degree murder charge.
The investigation began with a 911 call about a man who had been shot to death near 51st Avenue and Bethany Home Road early Saturday morning. Surveillance video from a nearby camera showed a silver Dodge truck pulling into a driveway while the victim was walking north on 51st Avenue, according to Lucero’s court documents.
Police said the video also showed one suspect getting out of the truck on the driver side and two getting out on the passenger side.
While Glendale investigators were working their case, they learned the Phoenix Police Department was working two armed robberies, one of which had surveillance video of a silver Dodge truck. That happened just after 5:30 a.m. at the Circle K at 27th Avenue and Camelback Road. Police said Beasley and Lucero were seen stealing a black Toyota Tundra.
The second armed robbery report came in minutes later in the area of 36th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. The victim was riding his bike along Bethany Home Road when a silver Dodge truck pulled into his path. The victim said two men, one of whom had a gun, got out of the truck and demanded his property. He told them he did not have anything, police said.
“The suspects patted him down and then fled in the silver Dodge truck,” according to court documents.
Shortly after the 911 call about the shooting, Glendale police responded to a call regarding another armed robbery. The victim was riding his bike in the area just north of Glendale and 56th avenues, less than 2 miles from the homicide scene. He told police the suspects were driving a silver Dodge truck.
The victims said the suspects, one of whom pointed a gun at him, took his wallet and cell phone.
Investigators used data from the stolen cell phone to track it to a location just north of Buckeye Road between 35th and 43rd avenues, several miles south of the Glendale crime scenes.
Police said Lucero admitted being involved in the robberies and said he was at the scene of the murder. Investigators said Lucero also identified Beasley and Gamez.
“Gilbert said it was his idea to take money from the victim at the Circle K and it was E’Marquis who wanted to take the vehicle,” according to the probable cause for arrest statement.
Police said Lucero told them what happened at the homicide scene, explaining that Gamez saw the victim walking and pulled over. Lucero said he and Beasley got out of the truck, as did Gamez. He said then got back into the truck, according to police.
“Gilbert said he heard three shots but did not see who fired,” according to court documents. “When both E’Marquis and Nathan got back into the vehicle Gilbert said something to the effect [of] the guy should have given it up.”
Police said in court documents that Lucero “has been contacted in the past for connections [to] homicides.”
