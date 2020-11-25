PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- NASA is responsible for thousands of inventions the public uses all the time. Many of those inventions will be used at Thanksgiving dinner.
"There's NASA on your thanksgiving table in more ways than one," said Daniel Lockney, NASA's Technology Transfer Program Executive for the agency's Space Technology Mission Directorate.
NASA is responsible for the technology many of us will use to gather virtually with loved ones.
"NASA helped develop some of the original teleconferencing technology in order to keep contact with our astronauts in space," said Lockney.
NASA is also behind the camera in your cell phone.
"We thought that the miniature camera would be used by spies or some sort of, you know, other exciting thing," Lockney said. "And Nokia approached us and said we'd like to put it at the telephone. And we thought that was absurd. We laughed. Because why would you want a camera on your telephone? You take a picture of your ear when you're talking to somebody? This makes no sense."
NASA also invented a process called the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control program. During the Apollo mission, it was used to examine the risk of manufacturing space equipment.
"What we would do is we would figure out where risk could be introduced in the process of manufacturing it, identify those areas and then check in along the production," said Lockney.
Now that same process is used for food safety and has reduced food-borne illnesses. One of the first foods the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control program was used on was turkeys.
Overall, NASA is responsible for thousands of inventions. When the pandemic hit, there was a ventilator shortage. NASA designed their own ventilator to help the supply chain.
"They developed a ventilator that had fewer than 100 parts, simple to manufacture and simple to use. And none of the parts were the current supply chain for ventilator, so they weren't already in high demand and needed. So they developed a simple to make simple use ventilator. We've since licensed it to 30 plus companies all around the world, and it's being manufactured. So NASA sprung into action and created a ventilator, it's being distributed all around the world, to help with this pandemic," Lockney said.
Lockney said all these inventions are just a bonus on top of their missions to explore space.
"The actual, like turkey and stuffing, is all of that our space missions. We're sending humans into space. We're living in space, we're exploring the universe and our place in it," Lockney said. "We also get these other cool things: your cell phone camera in front of it. That's extra. That's the gravy."