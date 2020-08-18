PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A girl and a woman were hospitalized after they were burned in a house fire in south Phoenix on Tuesday.
It happened at a home near 27th Avenue and Dobbins Road. Firefighters say when they got there, the attic was on fire. They also saw a 7-year-old girl and a 48-year-old woman outside with minor burn injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. No one else was inside the home at the time. Fire crews quickly put out the flames.
Crisis response teams are helping out other family members as a total of four people are displaced. No firefighters were hurt. Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.