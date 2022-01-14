PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – It's Girl Scout cookie season! Monica Garcia caught up with some young entrepreneurs as they picked up their boxes Friday morning. Online orders are open now and girls will start going door to door on Monday.
In addition to the perennial favorites like Thin Mints and Tagalongs, there's a new cookie on the order form this year. They're called Adventurefuls, and the Girl Scouts describe them as "indulgent brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel flavored crème with a hint of sea salt."
"It tastes like a Twix, guys," Monica said. "It's so yummy."
"Amazing!" Scott Pasmore agreed. "These are my new faves, I think."
"It's got all the stuff I like," Olivia Fierro said.
We in the newsroom are on board with the new Adventurefuls, too.
"The name is inspired by all the adventures we get to go on in Girl Scouts," one young saleswoman told Monica as she practiced her pitch.
All but two of the cookies is $5 per box. The Girl Scout S'mores and the gluten free Toffee-Tastics are $6.
Arizona's Girl Scout cookie list
- Adventurefuls
- Lemon-Ups
- Trefoils (shortbread)
- Do-Si-Dos (peanut butter sandwiches)
- Samoas (caramel and coconut with chocolate stripes)
- Tagalongs (peanut butter patties)
- Thin Mints
- Girl Scout S'mores
- Toffee-Tastic
In addition to getting cookies for yourself, you also can donate boxes to local food shelters.
The Girl Scout cookie program is designed to teach real-world skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. All of the proceeds stay here in Arizona.
If you do not know a Girl Scout or Girl Scout parent, the Girl Scout Cookie Finder can help you find a booth in your area. You can search by ZIP code online or download an app for iOS or Android.
Girl Scout cookies are usually available through April.