MADISONVILLE, TX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A little girl found dead in a suitcase in east Texas in 2016 may have been from southeastern Arizona, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Tuesday marked 3 years since she was found dead in the black suitcase at the edge of a pasture in Madisonville, Texas.
Officials said packed inside the suitcase was a pink dress with hearts and butterflies that said, "Follow Your Dreams," a size-4 diaper and the little girl's skeletal remains wrapped in a white garbage bag with her feeding tube.
They believe the girl was between ages 2 and 6 and had a medical condition called micrognathia, which made her jaw smaller than normal and affected her ability to eat on her own.
Officials said no one has stepped forward to identify the little girl now known only as "Madisonville Jane Doe."
They estimate she was dead for 3 to 5 months before she was found.
Forensic experts believe she was Caucasian or Hispanic with thick, dark hair. New genealogy research also revealed she has Native American lineage.
Officials said her body had no signs of trauma and a cause of death hasn't been determined. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Pollen analysis of her remains suggests she was from the southwest U.S., most likely southeast Arizona, or a nearby region of Mexico.
Officials need help identifying the little girl and ask anyone with information about Madisonville Jane Doe to call 1-800-THE-LOST.