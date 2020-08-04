PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A child featured in Arizona’s Family first adoption slideshow has found her forever home.
Alice and Jim Gietler had eight adopted children and five birth children between them, but their kids were grown up and out of the house and they wanted to adopt again.
Originally, their plan had been to adopt a child over 13 but when they saw 9-year-old Gloria in the slideshow, they knew they found their daughter.
The couple began fostering her in late 2019 and her adoption was completed in June. Shortly after coming home, Gloria asked to change her name to Lyndi Noelle.
Lyndi is already thriving. When she first moved in, she could barely read children’s board books. Now, she’s reading chapter books and scriptures.
Alice said that Lyndi’s team from the Department of Child Safety has been exceptional. Not only have they have provided all needed services throughout her time in the foster care system and since her adoption, but they continue to inquire about her.
If you would like to learn more about adoption in Arizona visit change2lives.com and see photos of 31 children ready for a new home right now.