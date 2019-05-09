PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 10-year-old girl beat ovarian cancer after the help of a first-of-its-kind surgery at Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Carmella Cornell was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 9-year-old which is extremely rare in children this young.
[WATCH: Phoenix-area girl beats cancers after first-of-its-kind surgery]
The disease threatened to ruin Carmella's ability to have kids which her mom says she really wants some day.
So Phoenix Children's Hospital offered to perform a new surgery to remove the cancer and save her chances of having kids.
"It's a procedure where part of her ovary was removed and it is frozen very delicately and it's stored," Dr. Lexa Walsh said. "When she's ready to have children in the future, her doctor can then request that tissue."
The surgery was paid for through Phoenix Children's Foundation.
After her surgery, Carmella was given chemo and is now cancer free.
