GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The track & field world is abuzz, after Gilbert runner Leo Daschbach became just the 11th high schooler to ever break four minutes in the mile. The Highland senior is also the first Arizona high schooler to ever go under four, with an official time of 3:59.54.
"It's still just like crazy," Daschbach told Arizona's Family. "Like, it's surreal. I don't even know how to feel. It's still just - it's mind blowing to me. I still can't believe it."
Daschbach was also the winner of the "Quarantine Clasico" -- a race featuring eight of the top high school distance runners in the country, held Saturday night at El Dorado Hills High School in Northern California.
Hawks coach David Montgomery was watching a feed of the race online, and says, "You can't teach what he does. He's just got this killer instinct, and he's got this competitiveness - he told me a couple years ago, he goes, 'Coach, you put me in a race, I'm going to run to win.' I've been at this sport 50 years, I've never seen anything like this kid."
Daschbach, known for a strong kick, came from behind on the final lap, where he clocked 56.81.
"With about 500 to go, I could see it in his face," says Montgomery. "I could see it that he's ready to go. He's going. And then when he rounded the last 300 meters, he took off, and I knew it was over. Because no one's going to catch him."
Daschbach says, "the real point where I really realized I could do it was when I crossed 100 meters, and I realized I had to close in like 13 seconds. And I was like, I'm fast enough to close in 13 seconds."
He was. Daschbach bested his PR by nearly four seconds, and his time now ranks 9th all-time on the United States prep list.
"You know, like if you would've told me, freshman year Leo, that he was going to do this, he never would've believed you," says Daschbach.
Montgomery adds, "This is up with the big dogs, man. Sky's the limit. I don't know. This kid's the real deal, and I think we're going to be seeing a lot more of him."
Daschbach will run cross country and track at the University of Washington.