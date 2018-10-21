GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Mary Fort didn’t expect to find herself making 80 custom trick-or-treat bags for families with special needs children.
But when she got the 80 requests responding to her posts on Facebook, she couldn’t say no.
She volunteered in a Gilbert community page to make trick-or-treat bags for children with autism.
They read: “I have autism. I can’t say trick-or-treat, but I’m trying!”
She was inspired by her friend's daughter who has autism. She saw a similar design for a bag online and wanted to contribute.
Families from across Gilbert responded, and some even made special requests for their children with cerebral palsy and other needs.
“Unbeknownst to me, I didn’t know there were so many kids and families affected by autism and the floodgates were opened,” Fort said.
So many families responded she began accepting donations for supplies.
On Sunday, she gave out nearly 50 bags to parents. Anthony Campagne and his wife received a bag for their 3-year-old son AJ.
“He’s nonverbal so he doesn’t really talk a ton,” Campagne said. “So trick-or-treating is going to be a little tough this year.”
So Campagne was extra appreciative to receive a bag that could raise a little awareness.
“We’re trying to get him something special so that way when he’s trick or treating this year, people can kind of understand what we’re going through when he comes to the door,” he said.
