HONOLULU, HI (3TV/CBS5) - An Arizona woman was arrested by Special Agents from the Investigation Division of the Department of the Attorney General in Hawaii after reportedly violating the state's mandatory order that tourists and returning residents self-isolate for 14 days.
18-year-old Alyza Adler of Gilbert, was arrested Wednesday at a fast-food restaurant in Laie where she was working, according to a press release from the governor's office of Hawaii.
Officials say Alder arrived in O‘ahu on May 6 and allegedly began posting photos of herself swimming off beaches in Lāʻie and Hau‘ula between May 8 and May 20.
“We are asking everyone – returning residents and visitors – to abide by our state’s 14-day self-quarantine order... As we’ve said before, if you come to Hawai‘i with the expectation that you can ignore the self-quarantine order, you very likely will be reported, arrested and end up in jail facing hefty fines,” said Hawaiian State Attorney General, Clare Connors.
Alder's bail has been set at $2,000.