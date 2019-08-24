GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A military widow is on a mission to save Vietnam veterans from a staggering health crisis brought on by Agent Orange exposure.
According to the American Legion, Agent Orange is causing Vietnam veterans to die at a faster rate than World War II veterans.
[WATCH: Gilbert Water Tower lights up for Vietnam War vets impacted by Agent Orange]
As a result, the Gilbert Water Tower is illuminated in orange this weekend to bring attention to those sickened and killed by Agent Orange exposure.
Military widow Cat Ludwick developed the idea. Ludwick’s husband, Staff Sgt. James Holbrook, died of health problems brought on by Agent Orange exposure that he incurred while serving in Vietnam.
“He served in the late 60s and early 70s and he was diagnosed in 2013,” Ludwick says.
Scientists say Agent Orange exposure is often passed down to generations of people.
As a result, if a veteran was exposed to it in Vietnam, the chemical could be passed down to their grandchildren's grandchildren.
Back in the Vietnam days, Agent Orange was a chemical used to clear out vegetation, but at a devastating toll to those who encountered it.
It has resulted in veterans dying from diseases brought on from agent orange, including cancer, Parkinson’s disease, and diabetes.
If you or someone you know is believed to be affected by agent orange, many groups can point you in the right direction, including the American Legion.
Gilbert’s water tower will be illuminated in orange throughout the weekend.