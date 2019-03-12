GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A toddler is safe after escaping from his home in Gilbert Monday night.
Gilbert police said at 9:25 p.m., they received a call from a family that lives near Higley and Ray roads. They told police their two-year-old child was missing.
The family said the child opened a door and walked out of their house.
Gilbert police along with family and neighbors searched the neighborhood for the child.
Twenty minutes later, at 9:45 p.m., the toddler was found a half-mile away, at Williams Field High School. The uninjured two-year-old was reunited with his family.
Gilbert police said there were no indications of neglect or criminal activity found.
