GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As the November election gets closer, a Gilbert teenager is hoping to help young voters make more informed decisions. Delaney Krieger is a senior at Arizona College Prep. She’s starting her fourth year on the debate team so she’s passionate about keeping up with political topics. Over the summer, she was surprised to learn the youngest bloc of voters has the lowest turnout at the polls.
“That’s the exact generation that‘s going to be shaping our future!” she said.
So she created Time To Vote – a website she hopes will eventually do more than just increase voter turnout. “I realized that there’s this one step that’s kind of missing, and it’s that education,” she said. “It’s that first step of increasing knowledge of voter turnout. And that’s really what motivated me to start this website.”
So she does research and writes articles on topics ranging from the Electoral College to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. Delaney wants to break everything down into digestible chunks to make it more likely that her peers will read it.
“My goal is to remain as unbiased as possible so rather than naming it as, ‘Republicans say this’ and ‘Democrats say this,’ I just bring up, let’s say for my Electoral College article, I just brought up ‘Here are the sides of people who say to abolish it and here are the people who say that we should keep it,’” she said.
Delaney won’t be able to vote for anyone or anything this November; she actually doesn’t turn 18 until May. But she wants to be prepared. “I like to think of it as, ‘I need to get educated myself.’ And if I can get educated myself while also spreading voter awareness, I think that is the perfect way to do so,” she said.
Through her site and its Instagram account – timetovoteaz – she’s been reaching people all across Arizona, and even into neighboring states. One day she hopes to have a whole team of people who can help her create a Time To Vote Instagram account in each state.
This fall she’ll be following along with the presidential debates and working on a new, issues-focused article every two weeks. Don’t be surprised if you see her on a campaign sign of her own one day, either.