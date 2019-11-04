GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Starting next week, the Town of Gilbert will officially have its first cemetery.
Gilbert has a population of a quarter of a million people. But believe it or not, the town has never had its own cemetery! Until now.
On Tuesday, Nov. 12, Bunker Family Funerals will officially open Gilbert Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home on Queen Creek Road between Val Vista Drive and Greenfield Road.
The town entered into a 99-year public-private partnership with the Bunker family. The family built the full-service mortuary and leased the land from the city, without taxpayers having to fork over a cent.
Phase One of the property boasts 10 manicured acres of funeral grounds with more than 3,100 burial plots, nine private family estates and 88 indoor glass front niches for cremation remains. The multi-use tribute center can be used for services, luncheons, receptions or other special events.
A virtual tour is available online.
The ribbon cutting at the cemetery will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 10:30 am. Gilbert Mayor Jenn Daniels, members of the Bunker Family and other local officials will be on hand to celebrate the opening.
An open house will be held for the public on Saturday, November 16 from 10 am to 1 pm. Tours of the property and funeral home will be available. For more information, please visit www.gilbertmemorialpark.com.
Gilbert Memorial Park Cemetery
2100 E. Queen Creek Rd.
Gilbert, AZ 85297
(Located on Queen Creek Rd. between Val Vista Drive and Greenfield Road)