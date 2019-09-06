GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Jed Judd showed us busted rabbit cages in his backyard that he says police smashed up when they raided his Gilbert home a couple of weeks ago.
Authorities removed 166 rabbits, claiming they were mistreated and living in deplorable conditions. Judd insists those allegations are not true.
"I was not told you need to make changes and we will give you this time," he said. "They just showed up like a bunch of Nazis and took my rabbits and trashed my cages."
The Gilbert homeowner said he's been raising rabbits for the past five years and has never had a problem, until the Arizona Humane Society showed up out of the blue last month to look around.
"Somebody called the Humane Society and told them they should do a welfare check," said Judd. "Who that was I don't know. I suspect it was somebody from one of those anti-rabbit groups that don't like people raising rabbits for human consumption."
An investigator with the Arizona Humane Society said this was one of the worst hoarding situations they've ever seen, with rabbits kept in rusty cages and subjected to extreme heat.
Judd disagrees.
He said the rabbits' living conditions were greatly exaggerated and he took good care of them, even installing new air-conditioning units in their shed this past year.
Judd does admit he could have done a better job.
"It could have been cleaner, I admit that," said Judd. "The heat, I would have liked it to have been cooler in there than it was."
Judd was asked if he should go to jail.
"Absolutely not," Judd said.
So far, no criminal charges have been filed, but that could change as the investigation moves forward, according to Gilbert Police.