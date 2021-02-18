GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Town of Gilbert quietly told the public about a major departure from the police department on Thursday.
Brenda Carrasco, a spokesperson for Gilbert police, told Arizona’s Family on Thursday afternoon that Assistant Chief Jeff Thompson voluntarily resigned from the Gilbert Police Department, effective Dec. 17, 2020.
Carrasco could not provide any additional information about Thompson’s departure due to “an active investigation.” Public documents from the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board show a hearing was held on Wednesday to approve the voluntary relinquishment/denial of peace officer certification for Thompson.
Looking through social media and on the Gilbert police news page, there was no announcement made to the public about the departure until the media asked about resignation. Arizona’s Family has asked why Gilbert police did not tell the public about the resignation and the new appointment of Assistant Police Chief Michael Angstead but we have not received a response.
Thompson joined Gilbert police in January 2018 after retiring from Mesa police. Gilbert Police Department Chief Michael Soelberg, who was the Mesa Police Department Assistant Chief before coming to Gilbert, made the announcement on Twitter in December 2017.
Arizona’s Family is asking for more information from Gilbert police on the resignation and the investigation and will update this story as we receive answers to our questions.