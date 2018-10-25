Arizona's Family has uncovered multiple allegations of sexual harassment, stalking and retaliation at Gilbert Public School's Transportation Department. Bus drivers say it's led to low morale, increases in no-shows and an exodus of experienced employees.
Reporter Max Gorden spoke to former bus driver Chris DeWitte who said leadership is to blame.
"I just loved it. I loved the kids. I loved driving."
DeWitte worked as a bus driver for Gilbert Public Schools from 2012 until earlier this year.
"I loved the people I worked with and it was nice."
The job didn't pay much for this single mom, but the students kept her coming back.
"I hand-sewed them Christmas stockings every year, made them Easter baskets and Halloween buckets."
DeWitte said things changed last July when the the director of transportation retired and another person was hired as the replacement. That person is Paul Potts.
DeWitte said within a week there was friction between her and the new director.
"And I still can't understand why except for I tend to speak up."
She recalled speaking to Potts alone in his office after he had taken summer field trip routes away from her due to a complaint about her driving.
"So, as we're talking, he says, 'Well you know, I've been talking to people around the office, and I heard you're really nice to work with.' ... And he says, 'Yeah, I heard you're really especially nice to your supervisors.' And it wasn't clicking, so I just kept on talking, and he's like, 'so, are you gonna play nice with me?'"
After that, DeWitte said Potts would constantly approach her.
"Over and over. I wrote him up three different times for sexual remarks," said DeWitte.
And DeWitte says he'd refer to her with demeaning nicknames, even after she asked him to stop.
"Hey there sunshine, come on in young lady," DeWitte said.
DeWitte says the incidents continued.
"I'd be standing in the dispatch office, waiting to talk to my supervisor, leaning against the copy machine, he walked by and saw me, and came in and walked right up to me, and while staring, and says 'hey, can I squeeze in there young lady?'"
Meanwhile, DeWitte says the district did nothing to stop it.
"I kept going to the district offices, to the head of HR, to the district compliance officer that does investigations. Everybody. Please. Just keep him away from me."
Paul Potts wouldn't speak to Arizona's Family for this story, and when contacted for comment, Gilbert Public Schools responded with this statement:
"Gilbert Public Schools takes allegations of any discriminatory behavior seriously while ensuring due process for all employees. Employees are afforded the right to have their individual situations reviewed in a fair, professional, and private manner. This request for information involves an active legal matter, so at this time we are unable to comment."
As she continued to complain, DeWitte says she was transferred to the district's remote bus barn location, saddling her with a 22-mile commute.
"They did it on purpose, so I would quit."
And in October of 2017, DeWitte filed her first complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, an investigation that's still ongoing.
"His behavior escalated," DeWitte said.
DeWitte says Potts continued contacting her.
"He started following me around and stalking me, and harassing me outside of work."
During the "Red for Ed" walkouts, DeWitte was picking up bus routes at a local charter school.
"So I'm sitting in the parking lot one day, and I hear a 'honk, honk, honk.' And I look up, and there's Mr. Potts in his personal vehicle on the next row over."
Frank Quante, who drives for the charter school, says he remembers seeing the incident from his bus.
"She says 'that's harassment.' And I said 'yeah that's harassment!'"
"He's driving around town in his personal vehicle looking for me," DeWitte said.
DeWitte says the next day, she went to Gilbert Municipal Court to file a restraining order, but as she was leaving...
"He pulls up right in front of my car, blocking me in and stares me down," DeWitte said.
"...And I'm looking around like I don't know where to go, and I pulled right up to the police station to the front doors and ran inside, and said I need help right now," she said.
On May 17, Potts and DeWitte met in court for a hearing.
And by May 29, she'd been informed that she was fired.
"I have not done one single thing wrong. Nothing."
But EEOC documents show the district had concerns about DeWitte's behavior saying she had "developed an unprofessional, belligerent, insubordinate, and disrespectful attitude toward Potts and many of her coworkers."
Meanwhile, by June, DeWitte had won her restraining order against Potts.
"I could have just left. Just leave go somewhere else. A lot of people told me that."
DeWitte now drives for a charter school here in the Valley but hopes her story might spark change at Gilbert Public Schools.
"You need to speak up," DeWitte said, adding that a change in leadership might lead to better treatment for Gilbert school bus drivers.
(1) comment
As a female, I get how the #MeToo movement has taken off, and much good has come from it. However, I have seen some crazy and downright false accusations take down a few decent men. I am concerned about this article in several ways. First, there seems to be one accuser. There doesn't seem to be any witnesses. This accuser seems to have a spotty record. Now I don't want to diminish what she is saying in any way, if it is true. If it is false, you have just destroyed this man's reputation and created a very bad situation for his family. Before publishing something like this, Max the reporter, you need to think of what you are doing to another person that has not been proven guilty. This is America. Innocent until proven guilty no longer seems to apply as far as the press is concerned.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.