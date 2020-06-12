Gilbert police seek help in identifying murder suspect caught on surveillance video.

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Authorities in Gilbert are asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a murder that happened last month.
Gilbert police say their officers were called to a business located near Cooper and Guadalupe roads on Wednesday, May 27 around 5:30 p.m. and discovered 40-year-old Nicholas Cordova dead inside the Gilbert Air, Heating and Cooling building.
Investigators say they are still looking for one of two suspects that were last seen near Cooper and Guadalupe roads. The outstanding suspect is a Hispanic or Native American man, approximately 5’8”, with a heavy-set build. He was caught on a stores surveillance video.
"Based on our investigation, we believe this is an isolated incident and are continuing to follow up on additional leads," Gilbert police officials say.
