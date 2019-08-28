Gilbert police need help finding the parents of this boy
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gilbert police says a child found alone Wednesday afternoon has been reunited with his family.

Gilbert PD tweeted that the boy was found just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of Val Vista Drive and Elliot Road. 

About an hour later, Gilbert police tweeted that the child was back with his family.

No other information was immediately available.

 

