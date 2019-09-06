GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police on Friday released the transcripts of the 911 calls from the parents of the 3-year-old girl who died after being left in a hot pickup truck for hours earlier this week.
Arizona’s Family requested the audio of the two calls, but the Gilbert Police Department said it is not releasing the files.
"The transcripts provide sufficient information of the content of the call while also taking into account the privacy concerns of the family," Sgt. Mark Marino told Arizona's Family.
The little girl's father was home with her on Tuesday and her mom was at work.
“What’s going on?” the 911 dispatcher asked after getting the address.
“I left her in the car,” he answered. “Oh my God.”
The dispatcher tried to talk him and a neighbor who was with him through giving the 3-year-old CPR until an officer took over.
The transcript indicates panic, with the father repeating, "Oh my God" and begging first responders to save her.
“I can’t even think,” he said at one point.
At the same time, the child’s mother, who was at work about 45 minutes away, was on with another 911 dispatcher.
“My daughter was left in the car,” she said. “And my husband just went out there.”
The transcript of her call provides a little more information about what happened.
“She was supposed to go to school today and we let – we kept her home today,” she said.
The mother explained that they were going on vacation the next day, so they let their daughter stay home.
“And so, he was just gonna keep her today,” the woman told the 911 dispatcher. “And he – I just called him at lunch break and I ask him how [she was] doing and he’s like, 'Oh my God. Where [is she]? Oh my God. Oh my God. Is – is she in the car (unintelligible)? And then he ran out there and she was in the car.”
When first responders were called out at about noon, the temperature was approaching 100 degrees. The toddler had been in the truck for two to three hours by then.
"Oh my God. I can't even believe this is happening," the mother said. "I should ahve called earlier (unintelligible)."
The family's neighbors have rallied around them, putting up pink ribbons in the little girl's honor.
"The whole neighborhood is saying prayers for them. Our hearts go out to them and we’re there if they need us for anything,” across-the-street neighbor Judy Rott said hours after the child was found.