GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Gilbert Police officer is facing a couple of felonies after investigators said he changed key information on two documents for an arrest.
Officer Steve Gilbert had arrested a man on May 8 in Apache Junction in Pinal County for two outstanding felony warrants. Before he can be booked into jail, he has to appear before a Pinal County judge.
However, Gilbert changed the arrest location to the Gilbert Police Department, which is in Maricopa County, on the Gilbert Police arrest/booking module and the Maricopa County Form IV, a legal document that includes probable cause to book a suspect into jail, according to investigators.
Investigators said Gilbert did this so he wouldn't have to book the suspect at a detention center in Pinal County. Despite lying on the legal documents, intake staff at the Maricopa County Fourth Avenue Jail still wouldn't accept the suspect because he needed to see a Pinal County judge. As a result, the suspect was released.
Officer Gilbert was arrested on July 15 on charges of false swearing and tampering with a public record. Prosecutors filed charges against Officer Gilbert on July 23.