Gilbert police need help finding the parents of this boy
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gilbert police are asking the public's help in finding the parents of a child found Wednesday afternoon.

Gilbert PD tweeted that the boy was found just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of Val Vista Drive and Elliot Road. 

Police did not say how old the boy is. 

Anyone who recognizes the child or knows where he lives is asked to call Gilbert PD at 480-503-6500. 

 

