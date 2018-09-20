The Gilbert Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man in a white van who offered a girl a ride home.
It happened on Sept. 13 around 4:30 p.m.
Police said the girl was walking along Williams Field Road, east of Lindsay Road, when a white van driver came up alongside her and offered to drive her home.
The girl thought she was being tricked by the driver so she ran home.
The driver didn't get out of the van and didn't touch the girl, police said.
The driver is described as a white man, build, about 35 years old and he has a distinct injury on his right ear.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gilbert Police Department.
Suspicious activity: On 09-13-18, this driver contacted a juvenile female near Lindsay and Williams Field. He was driving a white van. He is a white male, medium build, about 35 years old. Note the distinct injury on his right ear. Please call if you can help identify. pic.twitter.com/1IifuBKCMQ— Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) September 20, 2018
