GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One Gilbert teen wants to dress up like a superhero for Halloween.
He's not just any teen, and he doesn't admire just any superhero. Ian Shelton has autism, and the Gilbert Police Department has made this a Halloween he will never forget.
"I start to get a grin on my face, it’s hard to describe (the) sense of euphoria," Ian Shelton said.
So how did this euphoria come to fruition?
"My officer came to visit my class to teach us about some shenanigans that was (sic) going on campus," Shelton said.
He asked where he could get a uniform like that for Halloween, and the school resource officer hooked him up. The uniform is complete with a ballistic vest, handcuffs and even a nerf gun for self-defense. Shelton's dad, Sean Shelton, said the police have been a great influence on his son.
"As soon as he gets home from school he drops his school clothes, puts on his uniform and he wears it until bedtime," Sean said.
Ian said he'll follow in the footsteps of his superheroes at school on Halloween.
"I cannot thank you enough and I wish I could pay you Mega Millions," Ian said.
