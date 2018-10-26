GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a group of suspects who burglarized multiple vehicles in a Gilbert neighborhood.
Police say on the night of Oct. 21 and into the early morning of Oct. 22, a group of six young adults went from car to car looking for unlocked cars to steal things from in the Silverhawke neighborhood in Gilbert.
Gilbert PD said at least 30 unlocked cars had items stolen from them that night.
No homes were burglarized.
Police are still working to identify the suspects.
