GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gilbert police are searching for a missing teenage girl and her daughter.
Police say 17-year-old Emily Little left with her 20-month-old daughter, Ava on Tuesday, June 11 and has not been seen since.
Little does not have a car and is believed to have left on foot.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Gilbert PD at 480-503-6500.
Have you seen me? Emily R Little, (17) left with her 20 month old daughter, Ava, and were last seen on 6/11. We are concerned for their welfare. She doesn't have a car and is believed to have left on foot. Please contact the Gilbert PD if you have information about them. pic.twitter.com/GnyGq0S5kF— Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) June 14, 2019
Better find out all, everything here [huh]
