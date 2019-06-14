Emily Little and her daughter are missing from Gilbert

Emily Little, 17, and her 20-month-old daughter were last seen on June 11.

 (Source: Gilbert Police Department)

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gilbert police are searching for a missing teenage girl and her daughter.

Police say 17-year-old Emily Little left with her 20-month-old daughter, Ava on Tuesday, June 11 and has not been seen since.

Little does not have a car and is believed to have left on foot. 

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Gilbert PD at 480-503-6500. 

 

