Gilbert PD K9

The Gilbert Police Department lost one of their K9s after he died of cancer.

 (Source: Gilbert Police Department)

GILBERT (3TV/CBS 5) − The Gilbert Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 units after he died from cancer.

Gilbert police shared the sad news on their social media platforms on Monday.

They said the K9 was recently diagnosed with a very aggressive and debilitating form of cancer.

Gilbert police wanted to honor his life and career with the department.

