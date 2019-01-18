GILBERT (3TV/CBS 5) - A mountain bike officer was struck by a suspected reckless driver Friday night in Gilbert, police said.
Around 9 p.m., a mountain bike officer team was trying to stop a driver who was seen leaving the Cullumber Street Parking Lot, according to the Gilbert Police Department.
The officers found the vehicle near Stonebridge Drive and Burk Street, and tried to stop the vehicle. The driver struck one of the officers who was on his mountain bike and fled the scene, police said.
Police said the vehicle was found nearby and the driver was taken into custody.
Police said the driver is a 21-year-old man, and a 20-year-old woman was a passenger in the vehicle.
The officer suffered minor injuries.
Police said impairment is suspected and an investigation is ongoing.
