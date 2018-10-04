GILBERT (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gilbert police are searching for three suspects who stole 25 iPhones from the Apple Store at San Tan Mall late Wednesday night.
According to Sgt. Darell Krueger, the three male suspects went into the Apple Store at about 9 p.m. and stole about 25 iPhones from various display areas.
Krueger said no force was used and no store property was damaged so the crime is being investigated as a burglary.
No weapons were displayed and no one was injured, Krueger said.
No surveillance video has been made available.
