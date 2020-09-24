GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Gilbert parent wants answers after his daughter was told to complete a homework assignment on privilege. He says the lesson his teen was given this week at Highland High School crossed the line from encouraging discussion to outright indoctrination.
“Trying to create a divisive environment to race just doesn’t belong,” says Roberto Sandoval.
He provided Arizona’s Family with visuals he says he grabbed from his teen’s assignment. The slides discuss skin color, injustice, and pay disparities for women minorities.
“I’m sure you can tell by the color of my skin I’m not white and my daughter is not either,” says Sandoval.
He says he is the son of a Mexican immigrant who worked hard to achieve the American dream. Sandoval says the English assignment went against the values he teaches his kids at home.
“They're not a victim and to me this was teaching them that they're a victim,” says Sandoval.
The Gilbert father says he came from humble beginnings and says he and his family have received many blessings.
“We don’t look at it as being privileged,” says Sandoval. “We look at it more as being blessed.”
Highland High School is part of the Gilbert Public Schools District. A spokesperson sent us this statement:
Highland High administration received some feedback late yesterday afternoon regarding
a lesson designed to explore the definition of the word privilege in all its contexts, in preparation for reading an article. Feedback received has been dealt with accordingly by the campus administration.
Arizona’s Family asked the district to clarify how parent concerns were resolved, but there was no follow up response.
Sandoval says he reached out to the principal to discuss the matter, but did not hear back. He’s encouraging parents to be more aware of the curriculum used in their child’s classroom.
“It’s brought an awareness to parents that we really need to be vigilant,” says Sandoval.