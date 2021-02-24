GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police and firefighters will be able to train side by side in a cutting-edge facility that just opened in Gilbert. After nearly two years of construction, the 50-acre property is already being put to good use.
The Gilbert Public Safety Training Facility, located at the corner of Power and Pecos roads, includes fire and police training spaces and is equipped with tactical, prop and classroom structures. There's also an indoor shooting range and a driver-training track.
“We are proud of this state-of-the-art facility where our police and fire personnel can train together and prepare for anything that may come our way,” said Gilbert Fire & Rescue Chief Jim Jobusch.
The facility will welcome its first Gilbert Fire Academy class in March. And Gilbert’s first Police Academy is slated to begin in the fall.
Gilbert residents voted to approve the bond to fund the project back in 2018.
Here are some of the highlights:
Classroom building
- Tiered auditorium for large groups
- Tactical/practical classrooms for police and fire
- A padded classroom to study defensive tactics
- Fitness center
"Big Box" building
- Tactical training area
- Classroom for driving/tactical training
- Exterior training area
Burn Buildings
- Single story home with basement
- Two-story home
- Simulated strip mall
- Apartment tower
Driving track
- Slow skills pad
- Simulated street driving
- Emergency vehicle operator course
- Ten turn serpentine track
Shooting Range
- One 20 lane 25-yard shooting range
- One 20 lane 50-yard shooting range
- Classrooms
- Simulator room
Tactical Village
- K-9 training area
- Natural gas prop station donated by Southwest Gas
- Tanker railcar donated by Union Pacific Railroad
- Driver training outdoor instruction area
