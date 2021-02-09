GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Gilbert Police officer finds himself on the other side of the law after being accused of sexual misconduct while not in uniform.
Police said the criminal investigation into Officer Justin Betts started on Christmas Eve after the Gilbert Police Department was told about the allegations involving him and a woman. Betts was put on paid administrative reassignment.
On Thursday, Gilbert detectives finished their investigation and recommended charges of attempted sexual abuse, a felony, and public sexual indecency, a misdemeanor, to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. Investigators haven't released any more details on the case. No word yet on if Betts will be charged.
"The Gilbert Police Department values the trust of the community. We hold all of our employees to the highest standards and we thoroughly investigate all allegations of misconduct," said Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg. "The alleged acts are not reflective of the hard-working men and women at the Gilbert Police Department who serve our community every day."