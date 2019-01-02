GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Gilbert man was killed in an off-roading accident in the sand dunes just west of the Arizona border. His friends say another driver was being reckless.
It was a holiday trip to the California desert near Glamis. Trevor Rollins was driving a side-by-side in the Algodones Sand Dunes Sunday, with three kids on board.
Several of his friends recount that, as he followed behind another UTV up a hill, the other vehicle made a U-turn and came back for a blind jump over the hill. They say that’s when it hit Rollins’ vehicle head-on.
“The enforcement out there, I know that’s always a battle. It’s tough – there aren't a ton of rules out there,” said Rollins friend Casey Upshaw. He wasn’t at the dunes that day, but he and others of Rollins’ friends have been leaning on each other the past few days.
Rollins’ girlfriend, Jessylee Reed, says he was an adventure seeker. He was an adrenaline junkie who wouldn’t shy away from doing gainers off a cliff into a lake. He golfed every day. But adventure was just one part of him.
“Everyone says the same exact thing: just how amazing a person he was and how caring and loving and how much he cared about his girlfriend Jessylee and his four kids,” Upshaw said.
After the crash, Upshaw says friends and onlookers used winches and ropes to pull open the cage and Rollins had already died. His daughter Jada and step-daughter Katie were riding with him, as was his friend’s son. The kids are going to be fine, but Katie got out of the hospital Tuesday with a huge cast on her leg.
Upshaw says Rollins was a very experienced rider, who always did things safely.
“Every time that we’ve gone out I’ve always leaned on him, being a more experienced rider, to always help out,” he said.
Now the Upshaws have a GoFundMe page set up and they’re trying to help Rollins’ family as much as they can. It’s raised more than $7,500 for memorials in both Mesa and Rollins’ home state of Utah.
“What a great guy he was,” Upshaw said. “The size of his heart. How much he cared about everyone around him, and how much he loved his family.”
So very unfortunate.. Glamis is one of the more unsafe areas for this kinda thing too, as many will rip across those dunes like lunatics, making it unsafe for even the most responsible riders and drivers.
