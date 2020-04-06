GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New details have emerged in a deadly shooting between a man and his estranged wife in Gilbert.

Court documents indicate 42-year-old Phillip Bobbitt fired 14 shots in the parking lot of the Liv Northgate apartment complex on April 3. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 42-year-old Kristie Bobbitt shot inside a vehicle in the parking lot. She was pronounced dead.

Multiple residents at the apartment complex saw a dark colored pickup truck with a California license plate leave the scene. Residents told police a heavy-set white man drove northbound away from the scene.

According to court documents, Phillip Bobbitt texted his dad and told him he shot his estranged wife. He also allegedly texted his employer and stated, “I killed my wife this morning.” He later sent a second text message stating, “she refused to have one conversation with me. She is very disrespectful to me. I couldn’t take it no more. She is a [expletive]. Kids are better off without her.”

Court documents indicate the Bobbitt's had one adult child and two children under 18. The two minors were at Phillip Bobbitt's house during the time of the shooting.

Two hours after the deadly shooting, police were able to locate Phillip Bobbitt in a desert area of Apache Junction. He had a handgun in one hand and his phone in the other. After negotiations with Gilbert police he surrendered and was taken into custody.

A friend of Kristine Bobbitt told police that she was scared of Phillip Bobbitt and had a “tumultuous relationship” with him after he initiated divorce proceedings in California. The divorce was not yet finalized.

According to court documents, Kristine Bobbitt moved to Arizona in the summer of 2019 and Phillip Bobbitt moved to Arizona about three months ago, one mile away from her apartment.

Phillip Bobbitt was booked into jail on first-degree murder charges.