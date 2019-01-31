GILBERT (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Gilbert man is facing an animal cruelty charge after he allegedly let his dog starve to death last spring and then tried to blame his roommates for it.
Police arrested Lorenzo Adam Depusior on June 12, 2018, but the complaint against him was filed in court just this week.
The arresting officer said Depusior’s dog, Moon, died in his bedroom in an apartment he shared with three other people.
It was those roommates who called the police on April 26, 2018, several days after they said Depusior left the apartment.
“The dog died after weeks of neglect on the part of Depusior and evidence collected suggested the dog suffered from dehydration and malnourishment,” reads the probable cause for arrest statement.
Police said Depusior’s roommates were concerned about Moon “as Depusior became more absent from the apartment.”
They went into Depusior’s bedroom on April 8, 2016 to check on Moon and found her to be “emaciated and barely able to walk.” They took her to a vet who told them “the dog was dehydrated and malnourished.”
“They brought the dog home, and confronted Lorenzo about his apparent lack of care for his dog,” the arresting officer wrote in court paperwork. “The next morning, Lorenzo was gone from the apartment and his bedroom was closed. The roommates didn’t hear any noise from the dog, and they assumed Lorenzo took her with him.”
On April 26, 2018, the roommates noticed a smell coming from Depusior’s bedroom. They reportedly had not seen him for several days, so they went into his bedroom to determine the source of the smell.
“The roommates discovered there was animal feces and urine all over the floor,” according to the probable cause statement. “Upon further inspection, the roommates discovered Moon in Lorenzo’s closet.”
The dog was barely alive.
Police said the roommates called Depusior to come home and take care of her, but she died in the 30 or so minutes it took him to get there.
The roommates told police Depusior disposed of the dog’s body in the apartment complex’s trash bin and informed them that he would move out the next day.
The roommates recovered Moon’s remains and then called the police.
When police spoke with Depusior about Moon, he said he fed her daily, even leaving work to do so.
“He suggested that all three of his roommates conspired against him to get him in trouble,” the arresting officer wrote. “He suggested several times that him roommates must have removed the dog’s food and water every time he left the apartment. When asked why he didn’t simply remove the animal from this purported unsafe situation, he had no answer.”
The charge filed against Depusior is a class 6 felony. A conviction can carry a punishment of a year in prison.
According to police, Depusior was arrested in 2009 on suspicion of burglary and again in 2010 for a probation violation.
