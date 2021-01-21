GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Gilbert man is accused of holding his fiancée against her will in their apartment, cutting off her clothes and stabbing her "lightly" multiple times. He's also accused of slashing and breaking some of their furniture. The woman said he told her, "You deserve to die," according to the police report.
Priest Douglas, 30, faces a number of charges including aggravated assault, kidnapping, criminal damage and disorderly conduct.
On Wednesday, Jan. 20, Gilbert police were called out to investigate a possible domestic violence situation. The caller said he saw the woman (who was a friend of his) at a dog park with Douglas, and that she mouthed to him that he should call 911. The caller also said the woman looked "terrified."
When officers got to the dog park, they approached Douglas and the woman, and asked if everything was OK. Police say Douglas told them "everything was fine," but the woman was "rapidly shaking her head left to right, indicating a 'no' response. Officers also reported that the woman looked scared.
According to the police report, the woman said Douglas had held her against her will in their apartment since the night before and had "lightly stabbed" her with a knife multiple times in her stomach. The report goes on to say that the woman claimed Douglas was "intentionally pressing the knife into her stomach hard enough to injure but not to completely puncture" her skin. Police say the victim also claimed Douglas cut off her clothing.
In addition, the woman told officers Douglas stabbed their couch three times and smashed the glass coffee table.
Inside the couple's apartment, located near Power and Ray roads in Gilbert, police say they found a smashed glass coffee table and a couch with three puncture holes in it. Officers also say they discovered the woman's cut-up clothing.
Douglas says the couple had been in an argument after he learned his fiancée was allegedly cheating on him, according to the police report. Police say the pair struggled over the woman's cell phone, but that Douglas denied using a knife on the victim. He did admit ripping up a photo as well as their marriage license, the police report says.
When asked about the puncture marks on the couch, police say Douglas told them it happened a few days before when he "accidentally punctured the couch with a fork when he was sitting down."
When asked about the shattered glass coffee table, Douglas claimed "a bottle of hot sauce slipped from his hand and shattered the table," the police report says.
When asked about the woman's cut-up clothes, Douglas said "he did cut the clothes because he was angry, but he cut them with scissors and they were already off the victim's body," police say.
Officers took Douglas into custody. He was already out on a felony release, so he's being held without bail. The victim had also stated she is highly concerned for her safety, and worries that he "may kill her" if he's released.
Douglas is due in court on Jan. 27.