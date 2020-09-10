GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gilbert has installed over a dozen anti-panhandling signs around the town.
The first “It’s OK to say no to panhandling” sign was installed on July 10. As of September 9, 13 of the signs have been placed in high traffic areas and the town plans to install three more.
In a social media post, Gilbert claimed the town has seen an increase in panhandling in the community. Arizona’s Family asked multiple times for statistics to back up this claim, but none were provided.
A spokesperson for Gilbert released the following statement about the new signs: “While panhandling is not illegal, the intent behind the signs is to educate the community on alternative ways to help and give back. Gilbert actively looks for opportunities to connect those in need with nonprofits designed to assist with a variety of services, including shelter, food and utility assistance.”
The Town of Gilbert has set up a “Neighbor 2 Neighbor” program. Click here to learn more about this initiative.