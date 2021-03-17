[WATCH 3TV NEWS LIVE HERE]
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Emotions are running high in Gilbert after developers unexpectedly want to change zoning in a popular area -- which means more people and crowded roads. People living in the Morrison Ranch area of Gilbert hope they can stop it before it's too late.
"It was definitely a surprise and an unpleasant one at that," said homeowner Brandon Ryff.
"It totally caught us off guard," said homeowner Stacia Ehlen.
Morrison Ranch homeowners Ehlen and Ryff want their voices heard but feel the Gilbert landowners aren't listening.
"By them making a change that doesn't benefit one resident of Morrison Ranch and just benefits their pocketbooks, was appalling," said Ehlen.
It all began Sunday when the Gilbert residents were notified of the Morrison family's plans to change the zoning in the area. They all bought houses according to the master plan, which called for multi-family low-density housing and five acres of shopping center and retail.
Now, the Morrisons want to scratch that and bump up the same area to medium density multi-housing, to add hundreds of more apartments. Homeowners said this will affect traffic and could be a hazard for kids.
"I worry about their safety. I worry about the crime that may come with this," said Ryff.
"The community wants the commercial space, we want restaurants, we want places we can walk to and hang out," said Ehlen. "We've been having a lot of issues with crime. There's neighbors who have had theft, people have urinated in neighbors yards, electrical boxes have been broken into."
It's not just the homeowners affected, but also the business side. Julie Hancock works for Camelot Homes, one of the builders in the area.
"This has impacted my business because we've had homebuyers cancel," said Hancock.
The community had a call with the Morrisons on Monday with hundreds of residents listening in and expressing their views but didn't feel their concerns were received. Now, they've started a petition where more than 1,700 people have already signed in just the past few days, calling on the Morrisons to keep the original zoning plan.
"It's very unsettling, and Doesn't feel right," said Ryff.
Arizona's Family emailed two different email addresses for the Morrisons and called twice and left a voicemail to get their side of this story, but they didn't respond at all.
The residents said there would be several more hearings where they hope to change things; otherwise, the Morrisons will submit the amendment to the planning committee and town council that would likely vote on it in the fall or winter.