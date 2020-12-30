Click/tap here to watch 3TV News at 9
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - In Gilbert, a post was going around on social media about where people could buy tickets for a large New Year's Eve party at a home on Thursday night.
But once the Arizona's Family team started investigating, Maricopa County started to crack down on the planned event. However, that doesn't necessarily mean the party is canceled.
The original advertised post said tickets were $2 each. Wednesday afternoon, there were nearly 200 people who had purchased tickets through Venmo for the party, totaling almost $400, but now that homeowner will have to refund everyone.
Parents in Gilbert are not happy about other parents allowing kids to throw blowout New Year's Eve parties.
"That's one of the things I've noticed about the Gilbert area. There seems to be a divide between parents who believe strongly that large gatherings shouldn't happen, and those who don't think coronavirus is a very big deal," said Carley Stoltenberg.
Stoltenberg lives in Gilbert and has a 12 and 14-year-old. She said the post was frustrating. The ad for the party had the intention of letting 500 people into the party.
"Gilbert Public Schools is trying to go back to in-person after having to go back to hybrid for a little bit of time before the holidays, and I just feel like this is very selfish for these children and their families to support large gatherings like that," Stolenberg said.
Because party organizers were selling tickets, that made this a public event. According to one of Gov. Doug Ducey's executive orders, public events have to have special permits issued by the county to be held.
Maricopa County told us this homeowner did not have a special permit to have this party, so officials contacted him immediately.
The county then sent Arizona's Family a statement Wednesday evening, saying after talking to the homeowner, he said he would change his event to a private event and refund admission fees already paid.
Parents like Stoltenberg hope parents will reconsider their decisions for the good of everyone.
"My kids want to get back to in-person (learning). We want to get back to our normal lives," she said.
We called the homeowner personally to ask why he was holding this event, but he told us "no comment."
Now that the county is aware of this, they'll respond to any calls about the event, and if there's evidence the party is still open to the general public, they'll issue a notice of violation.