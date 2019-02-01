GILBERT (3TV/CBS 5) - Gilbert High School seniors Isaac and Marcus MacDonald, who are twins, are two of the most popular teammates on and off the basketball court.
“At the end of every third quarter we do the Viking war clap!” they excitedly said together.
The brothers have autism, and for two years now they’ve been the team managers.
“We usually serve the water bottles to the players and we count how many basketballs we have,” said Isaac.
But for Senior Night, their team captains and coach decided to do something special for them.
Teammates took a video when the team surprised the boys with their very own jerseys to suit up with their teammates on Senior Night.
“There were two jerseys hanging up for us! And then they stormed us right after,” Marcus said. “Tonight, I’m going to feel pride for my team. Obviously, I may not have any scholarships but hey, that’s alright!”
Their dad, a high school basketball coach, rescheduled his own basketball game to make sure he didn't miss the big moment.
“To see it happen tonight, yeah I’m going to have a hard time holding it together when that goes down,” said Neil MacDonald, their dad.
The two led the team out of the locker room, and then as their names were called, there was a roar of applause in the gym, everyone on their feet to celebrate the twins.
And in that moment, the focus was far beyond the game.
“They help us more than we help them,” said team captain Noah Sell.
And at the very end, Marcus made the last basket at the buzzer to win the game!
But for this Gilbert High School team, it was a win before the game ever started.
