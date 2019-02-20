GILBERT (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona has a number of entries in the Guinness Book of World Records.
The largest shaving cream fight.
The longest wall of fire.
The most selfies taken in one hour.
Last weekend, another record may have been set.
Angelica the goat just delivered seven babies at the Fairywood Farm in Gilbert.
"We were just so ecstatic," said Beth Miller, Angelica's owner. "Just an amazing thing to have these seven, live healthy babies. Nobody was weak. Nobody needed help nursing. They were all up on their feet in just a few minutes."
The Miller family knew something special was going on when their mamma goat kept having more and more kids.
"At first I was like five, maybe six, but then once the seventh came out I was like, 'Wow this is amazing,'" said Elsa Miller. "I looked up and the world record was actually six."
The seven babies the Valley goat delivered appears to be a new world record.
The family has already gone online to fill out an application with Guinness World Records, and must now wait 12 weeks to see if their special delivery has a chance to go in the record book.
The Millers will need to submit photos, video and DNA samples from all the kids before the world record is confirmed.
So what would Angelica say about all this?
Not baaad. Not baaad at all.
"To us, it would just be a fun thing to be able to say we have the world record amount of baby goats," said Beth Miller.
"I always knew we had something special about our farm, but I never imagined it would have a world record," said Elsa Miller.
