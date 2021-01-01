GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The year 2021 was just 14 seconds old when a Gilbert family welcomed a brand new addition to their home - a healthy baby girl.
The parents, 29-year-old Jamie Wesolowski and 31-year-old Justin Wesolowski, welcomed Avery Laine, who weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces when she was born, according to Banner Health. Avery will soon be meeting her 11-year-old brother, Jagger.
Avery was born at Banner Gateway Medical Center Friday morning.
“2020 was such an incredibly rough year for everyone, and a baby born right at midnight to ring in the near year brings so much hope for all of us,” said nurse Marci Judkins.
Although Avery was born just as the new year started, Banner Health can't confirm that she was the first baby born in 2021, either in the Valley or in Arizona.