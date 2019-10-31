GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Budding entrepreneurs can use their Halloween haul to make a little spending money thanks to a Gilbert dentist.
Dr. Hamed Rezakhan, aka Dr. Rez, of Islands Pediatric Dentistry is hosting his annual Halloween Candy Buyback.
He’ll pay patients $1 per pound of candy they donate for U.S. troops. Each child will also get a free hygiene kit and a free prize.
“We started the candy buyback program last year as a way to make a positive difference in our community," Dr. Rez said. "We care about the health of children and wanted to do something fun for the kiddos we serve."
Islands Pediatric Dentistry collected 150 pounds of candy last year, and expected to double that this year.
CANDY MATH
1 fun-size Snickers bar ≈ 17 grams
1 lb. ≈ 454 grams
454/17 ≈ 26.7 fun-size Snickers bars per pound
So, 150 pounds of candy is about 4,006 fun-size Snickers bars.
Island Pediatric Dentistry's buyback event is Friday, Nov. 1, and Monday, Nov. 4, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. both days. Parents should bring their kids (and the candy) to the Islands Pediatric Dentistry at 1425 W. Elliot Road, Suite 101 in Gilbert.
Dr. Rez is not the only dentist to buy back candy and send it to our troops. It’s become a popular thing with dentists all over the country in recent years.
