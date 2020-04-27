CLAYPOOL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire crews responding to a house fire near Globe, Arizona Monday morning made a grim discovery inside the home. The Gila County Sheriff's office says two people with gunshot wounds were found dead inside.
A call came in just before 7:30 a.m. about a fire at a home in the area of Claypool. According to the sheriff's office, after fire crews doused the flames, two bodies were located within the home. The victims were both adults, the sheriff's office says. The case is being treated as a double homicide.
Arizona of Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Pinal County Sheriff's office later conducted a traffic stop on the person they believe to be involved in the incident. Both DPS and Pinal County believe that there is no longer a threat to the community.
The investigation is ongoing. No suspect or any victims have been identified yet. Gila County Sheriff's Office Deputies worked with multiple agencies including the Gila County Drug, Gang, and Violent Crimes Task Force, Miami Police Department and Globe Police Department. Tri-City and Globe Fire Departments also responded to assist.