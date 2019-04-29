FOSSIL CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Gila County Sheriff's Office took to social media to criticize the footwear of a woman who tried to hike Fossil Creek on Sunday but had to be rescued with seven other people.
The agency posted two pictures on Facebook showing the woman's sandals. While not flip flops, they were obviously not what you should wear for a strenuous hike.
GCSO also posted a picture of the warning sign at the trailhead that says hikers should wear "sturdy hiking shoes, not flip-flops." The sign also said the those on the trail should bring 1.5 gallons of water and be able to hike 10 miles at 100 degrees at 6,000 feet of elevation.
The sign also says there are 200 rescues at Fossil Creek per year.
Since she and seven others had to be rescued, an operation that takes hours, some have called for a "stupid hiker law," which would charge certain hikers for their rescue.
However, lawmakers in cities, towns and counties often shoot down that idea since there are legal and safety concerns and many officials don't want to deter people calling for help when they're in trouble.
