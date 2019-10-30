GILA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A detention officer with the Gila County Sheriff's Office has been placed on leave after detectives found drugs in his car.
According to GCSO, Officer Saban Mata was pulled over by detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety on Monday while he was driving to work.
During the stop, detectives found that Mata was driving on a suspended license and was in possession of a narcotic drug, GCSO says.
Mata was placed on administrative leave and faces felony charges for possession and use of a narcotic drug.